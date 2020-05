The lobster fishing season around Cape Breton Island opened May 15 and harvesters say the catch and the price have not been as good as the weather.

However, they say, the COVID-19 pandemic has added a layer of uncertainty to an already risky business, by threatening to cut the season short.

Merrill MacInnis, a Victoria County fisherman out of Little River Harbour on the Atlantic Ocean, said the season is not off to a good start.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News