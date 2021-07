Chefs across the Island are asking locals and visitors alike to tuck in their bibs for a uniquely P.E.I. competition.

P.E.I. Lobster Love, which is pitting 35 lobster rolls from restaurants across the Island against each other in a friendly food fight, is back for a second year.

At stake are bragging rights for restaurateurs and a slew of prizes for participants.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News