Fagerberg Produce & IFCO Extend Onion Packaging Partnership

Tampa, Florida, USA – IFCO, the world’s leading operator of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs), announced Fagerberg Produce of Eaton, Colorado, has agreed to extend its use of IFCO RPCs for its dry onion products through 2020.



“IFCO is a great partner,” said Ryan Fagerberg, President of Fagerberg Produce. “Their RPCs are a great packaging solution for our onions, they deliver first-class customer service and they share our passion for efficiency and sustainability in the food supply chain.”

Fagerberg, a fifth-generation family farm, has used IFCO RPCs since 2000. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will utilize IFCO RPCs to ship its Yellow, Red, White, Colorado Sweet and organic onions to hundreds of retail locations throughout the United States.

“We are pleased to continue to provide Fagerberg Produce with IFCO RPCs for their dry onions,” said Dan Martin, President of IFCO North America. “Our two companies are committed to providing consumers across the U.S. with safe, high quality, nutritious and affordable fresh food year-round.”



The use of IFCO RPCs delivers significant sustainability dividends for Fagerberg when compared to other forms of packaging. In 2018 alone, the company’s use of IFCO RPCs:

Reduced C02 emissions by 170,000 kg – the equivalent of taking 36 cars off the road for one year.

Saved enough energy to power 6,100 light bulbs for one year.

Reduced water consumption equal to the amount it takes for 82,000 individual showers.

Eliminated 93,000 kg of solid waste – equal to the amount produced by 47,000 individuals in a year.

Eliminated 16,600 kg of product damage – by weight, equal to 27,000 individual meals.

In addition to its sustainability benefits, Fagerberg highlighted several additional key benefits of IFCO RPCs that have contributed to their long-term use by the company:

IFCO RPC rigidity and uniform stacking capability ensures unit weight is not placed on onion products, resulting in less damage and better quality.

IFCO RPCs are easier to rack and remain stable during shipping and handling, reducing Fagerberg’s labor costs and product damage during transportation.

IFCO RPCs take the place of plastic bags for onion packaging, eliminating single-use plastics and reducing solid waste from broken bags.

IFCO RPCs are American made, fulfilling Fagerberg’s commitment to source supplies and equipment in the U.S. whenever possible.

Fagerberg onions packed in IFCO RPCs are displayed directly on retailer shelves in stores, reducing time and labor to empty bags and stack them on shelves. IFCO research also shows customers prefer the look and quality of produce displayed in RPCs versus other types of packaging.

“Our long-term partnership with Fagerberg shows how our share and reuse business model combined with constant collaboration and innovation can drive marketplace success for growers, retailers and their suppliers,” concluded Mr. Martin.



