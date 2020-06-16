FFVA 2020 Canceled

The safety and health of our convention attendees is of utmost importance to FFVA, as are the best interests of our stakeholders and our organization. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, FFVA has decided to cancel FFVA 2020, which was set for Sept. 28-30 in Naples.

In its place, we will hold a Board of Directors meeting to accomplish our annual business on Sept. 29, followed by regional meetings around the state in the fall.

