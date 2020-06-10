Field Fresh Farms Expands Retail Distribution in Response to Market Changes

Watsonville, CA — Field Fresh Farms (fieldfreshproduce.com), a leading grower/shipper of conventional and organic produce, has responded to market changes and consumer demand created in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, by building upon existing relationships and expanding its retail presence by establishing new collaborations. In conjunction with this move, the company has refreshed its branding and website, and developed new conventional and organic retail packaging.



“Field Fresh Farms and Beach Road Organics are a trusted supplier of high-quality leafy greens to the foodservice industry. We built our business with strong food service partnerships, and they have been our sole supporters for decades,” said Fernando Ramirez, sales manager. “We have a long history of responding to market needs quickly and decisively. When it became clear retailers were looking for additional sources of conventional and organic produce, we quickly adapted. Now we have the capacity to continue to meet the needs of our foodservice customers, while also filling a gap for the growing retail segment.”



Field Fresh Farms and Beach Road Organics will continue to grow, pack and ship to their existing and new foodservice partners. The retail initiative, which has already gained significant momentum, will broaden our offerings.



“As our business moves into a new phase, we thought it was the perfect time to refresh our website and our branding,” said Jacob Dobler, marketing manager and fourth generation farmer whose family founded the company in the 1950s. “People familiar with Field Fresh Farms will notice that the iconic seaside cypress tree that has been a key element of our farm and visual identity for many years is still featured. However, it’s been updated to make an even bolder, modern statement. We feel the change is a great metaphor for what’s taking place at our company, as we leverage our legacy to build new relationships with respected retailers around North America.”



Field Fresh Farms’ business model emphasizes innovation, sustainability and product quality through careful stewardship of the land and practices such as operating packing facilities that are minutes away from the company’s fields so that teams can harvest, pack and ship products at the peak of freshness. The company is also known for providing attentive and proactive customer service.



The updated logo and website were designed by Salinas, CA-based Moxxy Marketing, an award-winning agency focused on serving agriculture and food/beverage companies. Moxxy also designed the new retail packaging including clamshell labels, bags and cartons to help showcase the high-quality, fresh-packed products, and grow brand awareness for both Field Fresh Farms conventional, and Beach Road Organics, products.

Field Fresh Farms is a fourth-generation grower/shipper of sustainably grown conventional and organic produce. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Watsonville on California’s Central Coast, the company provides top-quality head lettuce, arugula, romaine hearts, spinach, spring and Mega mixes, and other products to foodservice and retail customers across North America under the Field Fresh Farms and Beach Road Organics labels. They operate year-round in California and Arizona. Visit fieldfreshproduce.com or call 831-722-1422 to learn more.