U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Launches Podcast

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) just launched a new podcast today! You can subscribe and listen to “The Business of Blueberries” podcast through Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

This podcast aims to bring the blueberry industry together to share knowledge and ideas between growers and everyone involved in the blueberry value chain.

We’re going to start by releasing these episodes every other week for June and July, then more frequently starting in August. Each episode will feature at least one guest and a Crop Report to keep the industry updated on crop and market conditions.

The podcast is hosted by Kasey Cronquist, President, USHBC and Rod Cook, Chair of USHBC’s Blueberry Technology and Innovation Committee.

Guests featured in our first episode include the following growers, who will discuss the Crop Report: Neil Moore in North Carolina, Bill Steed in California, and Denny Doyle in New Jersey.

On a separate note, the USHBC will have a virtual booth presence at United Fresh on June 15th – if you get a chance to check it out, let us know what you think. https://ushbc.org/