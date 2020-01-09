First-ever Agricultural Water Summit coming to Chile in 2020

Santiago, Chile – Chile will later this year host the first-ever Agricultural Water Summit, an international event that seeks to help the industry find and develop solutions to one of the most critical issues facing the world today.

The day-event will take place on August 26, 2020, in the Hotel Sun Monticello Conference Center in San Francisco de Mostazal, close to the capital Santiago.

Organized by Yentzen Group, the Agricultural Water Summit will be a meeting point not only for the agricultural industry and related entities in Chile but also for international experts, who will come together to share their experience with using innovative techniques and farm management styles to limit the impacts of drought on horticultural operations.

Fostering multisectoral cooperation through both public and private organizations in order to bring about new and meaningful responses to the water crisis is another imperative of the event.

Key topics to be discussed during the day include new technologies and innovations for more efficient use of water, research on the water requirements of specific horticultural crops and varieties, interbasin transfer, alternatives to improve the distribution of resources, and the current situation of the water crisis both in Chilean agricultural regions and around the world.

The event will also highlight cases of overcoming water-related challenges in places like Israel, Australia, South Africa and California, as well as experiences of companies in implementing successful strategies to reduce, reuse and better manage water. This will provide attendees with an integrated vision regarding the effective use of this scarce and essential resource for agriculture.

“Never before in the history of the agricultural industry has the need for an event like the Agricultural Water Summit been so great,” said Gustavo Yentzen, general manager of Yentzen Group. “Not only in Chile, but all around the world, we are seeing how the severe water crisis is affecting our capacity and responsibility to provide healthy and nutritious food for the domestic and international population.

“I firmly believe that if a solution exists to the crisis, in order to find it it will first be essential that organizations and institutions from numerous sectors unite to share their knowledge and work together towards a common goal.

“It has also become clear to me that all around the world, there are already solutions and innovations to many of the problems faced by growers. The Agricultural Water Summit will spread this global knowledge and experience, helping producers to take action to improve their situation and look to a brighter future.”

The Agricultural Water Summit already has the support of the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture, the Chilean Federation of Fruit Producers (Fedefruta), the Chilean Association of Fruit Exporters (ASOEX), the National Agricultural Society (SNA), the Latin American Association of Desalination

and Water Reuse (ALADYR), the Chilean Association of Irrigation and Drainage (AGRYD), the National Irrigation Commission, Recursos Naturales S.A. and Corporación Reguemos Chile.The event is expected to receive hundreds of attendees from Chile and the rest of the world, as well as dozens of commercial exhibitors.For tickets, booths, sponsorship opportunities and more information, please visit https://www.agwatersummit.com/