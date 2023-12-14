Global Grape Convention 2024 – Chile and Peru Join Together to Face Immense Challenge for Grapes Worldwide

Santiago: For the first time, organizations from both Chile and Peru will meet at the Global Grape Convention 2024, to collaboratively seek solutions to the problems of the grape sector as well as provide market information. The grape producing and exporting industry worldwide has experienced a process of change and stress marked by climatic factors, the Covid-19 pandemic, logistical issues in origin and destination, and the cultivation of new varieties that have not achieved expected results. For this reason, Chile and Peru, two world leaders in the production and export of grapes, decided to take action on the matter, meeting for the first time of this magnitude on August 8, 2024 at the Global Grape Convention, in the Monticello Casino Event Center in Mostazal, Chile.

The Fruits of Chile Table Grape Committee (formerly ASOEX), the Association of Table Grape Producers of Peru (PROVID) and Yentzen Group seek not only to jointly deliver and provide consequential and unique information for the market, but also to bring together the main retailers and importers in the world to seek collaborative solutions and confront the main challenge facing grapes globally – to increase and diversify consumption.

“The international table grape industry is at a defining moment,” warns Iván Marambio, president of Frutas de Chile. “With the explosive increase in global supply and lower growth in demand, a significant imbalance has occurred. So if we do not do something to increase consumption, there will be irreversible adjustments.”

PROVID general manager Alejandro Cabrera, reinforces this premise. “We consider it very important to communicate this in a very solid, very direct and realistic way, so that everyone involved in this sector is aware of it,” he says. “Supply has increased, but demand has not increased at the same level, and we have to be responsible. If we do not act today, it will be very difficult for the business to remain sustainable and sustained over time. That is why we consider the Global Grape Convention important and powerful, since it aims to address the future envisioned for table grapes in these two largest supplier countries of Peru and Chile.”

The only way to achieve the objective of increasing demand is for the world’s leading producing countries to understand this challenge and act together. “We wanted to impart a commercial rather than technical perspective of what the last few seasons have been like and the opportunities for improvement,” says Gustavo Yentzen, CEO of Yentzen Group, the event organizer. “The Global Grape Convention 2024 will unite these important associations from two relevant countries in the sector to generate collaboration and competitiveness.”

For more information contact: events@yentzengroup.com or www.globalgrapeconvention.com.