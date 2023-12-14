DMA Solutions Shares Annual Social Media & Marketing Events Calendars for 2024

DALLAS – DMA Solutions, a full-scope marketing services agency, announces the availability of its 2024 Social Media and Marketing Events Calendars. These calendars were created to assist marketing professionals who work in the fresh food space as they strategically plan for the year ahead.

Both calendars serve as an in-depth resource of important dates and events within the food industry. Whether it’s national holidays for email marketing, notable food dates to fill social media content calendars, or important events and tradeshows to attend throughout the year, these calendars give marketers a holistic view of the year with the intention to assist the planning process for marketers.

“Marketers are short on time, and DMA’s calendars are an easy resource we can offer our industry at no cost,” said Megan Zweig, president of DMA Solutions. “These popular calendars are downloaded every year by hundreds of marketers serving fresh food companies, and this year our condensed and streamlined approach is intended to be even more efficient for them.”

The 2024 Social Media and Marketing Events Calendars are available for free on the DMA Solutions website under Resources in the main navigation. For more information on the company, visit www.dma-solutions.com, The Core Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

