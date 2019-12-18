DMA Solutions Unveils 2020 Social Media & Produce Marketer’s Calendars

DALLAS, TX – DMA Solutions, a full-service marketing agency exclusively serving the fresh produce industry, announces the launch of the sixth annual Social Media and Produce Marketer’s Calendars. The calendars serve as a valuable tool to support marketers and fresh produce industry professionals in making strategic decisions in 2020 to both consumer and trade audiences.

As social media has become an integral function in fresh produce marketing, DMA Solutions creates a calendar full of tips, inspiration and trends to help marketers create strategic and relevant content for their social media channels. Viewable as a PDF or printable document, this resource provides marketers a tangible strategy for creating content to elevate a brand’s social media presence, raise brand awareness, and ultimately drive engagement.

The 2020 Social Media Calendar highlights national holidays as well as consumer holidays like national “Get a Balanced Life Month” (January) or “Eat More Fruits & Vegetables Day” (May 25). The calendar also includes top trending hashtags for each month and useful tips from DMA’s social media team to incorporate into social media planning for 2020.

“We believe a social media calendar is crucial for marketers responsible for creating relevant and timely content,” said Mariah Demery, senior social media specialist at DMA Solutions. “By having key dates and holidays at our fingertips, we’re able to plan ahead, save time and capitalize on topics and trends that will have measurable impacts for the brands we’re promoting.”

DMA also offers the 2020 Produce Marketer’s Calendar. This calendar aims to provide industry professionals an in-depth resource of key dates for tradeshows and conferences, helpful tips from DMA’s marketing team, and a detailed countdown to PMA’s Fresh Summit in October. Readers can expect to see an education category highlighting valuable training and learning opportunities throughout the year for industry professionals to consider in their leadership and career development.

“As an active industry participant, we understand how to manage all the important dates, tradeshows and events happening within our industry,” said Dan’l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. “We take time to carefully vet the important information industry marketers and professionals need to know and put it into one cohesive document to help marketers plan and prep for all the exciting events in 2020.”

DMA Solutions’ 2020 Social Media Calendar and 2020 Produce Marketer’s Calendar are available for free download on the company’s website. To learn more about DMA Solutions, visit www.dma-solutions.com/home or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

# # #

About DMA Solutions, Inc.

DMA Solutions, Inc. is a niche marketing agency serving the fresh produce industry driven by a mission to increase demand that will ultimately inspire consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. DMA Solutions, Inc. works to help their fresh produce clients achieve business goals with measurable marketing strategies that reach both consumer and trade audiences. With a successful track record in fresh produce marketing, DMA Solutions, Inc. provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their clients’ individual needs. To learn more about DMA Solutions, Inc., the company’s work and its team of marketers, visit www.dma-solutions.com and the The Core blog, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.