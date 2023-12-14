Hass Avocado Board Announces New Executive Committee for 2024 Board Year

Leaders Chosen to Oversee Next Chapter of Growth for Industry

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) has announced its newly-elected executive committee board members for the 2024 board year. As of December 6, 2023, the following individuals are officially seated as HAB executive committee members:

Producer Bob Schaar from Simpatica as Chairperson

Producer Jamie Johnson from Simpatica as Vice Chairperson

Importer Chris Henry from the Giumarra Companies as Treasurer

Importer Gwen Jackimek from Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. as Secretary

“Collectively this executive committee has over 70 years of experience working in the avocado industry,” commented Bob Schaar, the new Chairperson. “We are excited and appreciative of this opportunity to lead discussions and decision-making that will help the entire industry better address industry challenges and opportunities.”

HAB also acknowledges Jorge Hernandez, CJ Shade, Susan Pinkerton, Ben Van Der Kar, Peter Shore, Kimberlin Brown Pelzer and Will Carleton for their dedication and service as they exit the Board.

“The Executive Committee plays a significant role in helping HAB successfully meet the goals of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan,” said Emiliano Escobedo, Executive Director of the Hass Avocado Board. “Our heartfelt thanks to each outgoing committee member for their dedication to the Board. Your passion and partnership have made a meaningful impact on the future of this industry we all love.”

The Board meets quarterly to discuss and set business goals consistent with the mission and vision of HAB. Uniquely, board meetings have international representation from importer groups to promote problem-solving, data sharing and collaboration on key global topics including volume trends and sustainability practices. As the only independent avocado organization, the industry can count on HAB to be a catalyst for action and champion for equipping the entire industry for success.

To learn more about HAB’s progress with the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan and resources, members are encouraged to join board meetings. Visit: HassAvocadoBoard.com to learn more.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts and compiles research on nutrition and sustainability, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work toward growth that benefits everyone for now and generations to come. HAB also enables programs run by California and importer associations that benefit specific countries of origin.