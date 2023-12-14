 CJ Buxman Launches Sunny Cal Farms

Reedley, CA – CJ Buxman, a third generation San Joaquin Valley grower/shipper, and former President of Fruit World Company, has started Sunny Cal Farms.

Sunny Cal Farms is offering organic and conventional California-grown specialty and traditional citrus, along with heirloom and novel grapes.

The original Sunny Cal Farms was started in 1981 by CJ’s father, Carl Jasper Buxman, and packed under the Jasper label, which is also being resurrected. CJ, along with his wife and partner Maureen, wanted to use the historic company name and label to rekindle the yearning for fruit that puts quality and flavor above all else.

“It’s great to continue the Sunny Cal legacy,” relates CJ “We’re farmers first, and are committed to providing the highest quality, most flavorful fruit. We’re also focused on listening to our customer needs, and satisfying those needs with the best customer service possible.”

The Buxman’s grow 120 acres of organic and conventional citrus and table grapes, manage another 100 acres, and have long-standing relationships with other foundational California family farmers who share the Buxman’s commitment to providing quality fruit and exceptional customer service.

As curators of specialty and unique products, Sunny Cal Farms can bring program buying consistency to small and mid-sized retailers. Sunny Cal Farms is currently shipping organic and conventional citrus, including specialty varietals, lemons, and navel oranges.

“We’re always thinking about the consumer—the end customer,” says Maureen. “The quality of their eating experience and how we can connect with them. We’ve seen that this increases consumer loyalty for the retailers that promote and sell our label.”

“Our long-standing grower relationships helps us secure a consistent supply of the best quality fruit, and allows us to fill orders,” CJ added. “We’re dedicated to honoring all our commitments and will only sell what we can deliver.”

For more information, contact cbuxman@sunnycalfarms.com.

About Sunny Cal Farms:

