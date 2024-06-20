LGS Specialty Sales Leads Market With Grapefruit

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, is now offering retailers South African Star Ruby Grapefruit ahead of schedule.

LGS Specialty Sales stands out as a reliable supplier with the company’s volumes of early summer Star Ruby grapefruit now available for shipment out of New Jersey.

“Our customers continue to partner with LGS Specialty Sales because we work to secure fresh produce, like grapefruit, when the market is in need,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “If a retailer is having a hard time sourcing import grapefruit right now, look no further!”

LGS Specialty Sales sources grapefruit from the company’s farms in the fruitful Mediterranean like climate of South Africa, where the weather is optimal for high quality citrus, we recommend customers to start their grapefruit import program alongside LGS with a healthy volume of the product available now through October.

To place an order today, please contact sales@lgssales.com. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, X and Instagram.

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world’s best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for more than 30 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, Minneola’s, Cara Cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety. For nutritional facts and additional information, please visit lgssales.com or follow LGS Sales’ social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, X and Instagram.