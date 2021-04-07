West Pak Avocado’s The Avo Effect Campaign Wins ADDY Award

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado, a California-based grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados, is thrilled to announce that its The Avo Effect campaign has won a Silver ADDY at the San Diego 2021 American Advertising Awards. One of the largest competitions of its kind, the American Advertising Awards attracts nearly 35,000 submissions each year. Concepted and produced by Visual Content Agency (VCA) of San Diego, California, The Avo Effect won Silver in the Integrated Advertising Campaign category.

“We are honored to have collaborated with Visual Content Agency on such an inspiring project to show how impactful our avocados have had on our employees, customers, businesses, and organizations around the globe. We’re overjoyed to see those efforts recognized by the American Advertising Awards,” said West Pak Avocado Marketing Manager George Henderson.

The Avo Effect campaign launched in October of 2019 with installments throughout 2020 and shed light on the amplifying avocado industry, covering emotionally compelling stories of how West Pak avocados have made a global footprint on trade, retail, foodservice, commissions, organics, sustainability, and social media influence.

Accompanying the campaign, the agency also cross-promoted on various digital mediums and content formats, including social video, infographics, blogs, email marketing, trade media, and on West Pak’s blog, all of which sparked meaningful conversations around the impact of the avocado, generated buzz, and resulted in recognition in the industry of marketing and advertising.

Visual Content Agency Co-founder and Creative Director Vincent Apodaca said, “The Avo Effect was designed to bring the impact of the avocado to life online by showcasing the various industries that it positively reaches. At VCA, storytelling is key, and it was an honor to have the opportunity to travel globally with West Pak to produce the compelling message this campaign brings.”

“It’s an incredible collaboration to be working with the West Pak Avocado team,” added Visual Content Agency Co-founder and Director of Strategy Amy Hadrys. “Strategically, we analyzed the global epiphany the avocado has created to develop episodes that honed-in on the company’s target audience and avocado fans. It’s amazing that the avocado has created such a societal mark, and we are part of this journey.”

Visual Content Agency created, directed and produced, The Avo Effect in partnership with the West Pak Avocado sales and marketing team. The campaign was made possible with the collaborative joint efforts with Purely Visual PR, All Good Productions, Dominique Labrecque Photography, David Berry Productions, among others. The Avo Effect series can be found at AvoEffect.com, under the hashtag #AvoEffect, and on West Pak’s social media.

About the San Diego ADDY Awards

The ADDYs are the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting thousands of entries every year in local competitions. The mission of the competition is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. The San Diego ADDY Awards is the first of a three-tier, national American Advertising Federation (AAF) competition. Winners are eligible for the AAF District 15 (Southern Nevada and Southern California) competition. District winners are then eligible for the national competition.

About Visual Content Agency

Visual Content Agency (VCA) is a full-service social media agency based in San Diego, California. In 2015, founders and siblings Amy Hadrys and Vincent Apodaca started VCA after seeing a gap in the digital marketing industry. Using the tagline Content Made Social, they help established brands evolve on social media with forward-thinking content for their community. Centered around a proven content marketing process, they call a Visual Content Strategy™, their mission is to shape the future of social media by bringing brands’ stories to life online.

Today, VCA has a team of creatives who service industries such as food and beverage, lifestyle brands, non-profits, and mid-size organizations nationally and worldwide. Their portfolio includes creative content strategies for brands, including visual storytelling, social media marketing, and digital content production matched by measurable, data-driven results.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 35+ years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in helping to ensure the vitality of the produce business. To learn more, visit www.westpakavocado.com/.