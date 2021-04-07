Gary Stevens Joins Alsum Farms & Produce as Director of Sales & Business Development

Friesland, Wisconsin —Alsum Farms & Produce Inc., a leading fresh market grower, packer and shipper of Wisconsin grown potatoes, onions and provider of fresh, quality produce, announces the recent addition of Gary Stevens as Director of Sales & Business Development.

Stevens rejoins Alsum after working in the specialty meats category. In his new position, Stevens will be responsible for procuring and servicing national and retail, food service and wholesale grocer accounts.

“Alsum Farms & Produce is excited to have Gary re-join our team in this new role,” says Heidi Alsum-Randall, COO – Production and Sales of Alsum Farms & Produce. “His knowledge of the produce industry coupled with his wide array of work experiences in business development, sales and customer relations make Gary a perfect fit for Alsum.”

Stevens brings more than two decades of experience in the produce industry to Alsum Farms & Produce. He began his career with A&P as a produce manager, worked with Albert‘s Organics, Herbthyme Farms and served as the organic team lead at Sunfed. Most recently, he worked with national accounts at Pederson’s Natural Farms.

This week will be Steven’s first opportunity to re-connect with produce peers in-person will be at SEPC Southern Exposure in the Alsum Farms & Produce booth no. 527 alongside Alsum’s Doug Posthuma in Orlando, FL. As a first-time exhibitor to the show, the Wisconsin-based grower and shipper looks forward to connecting in person and virtually at this year’s Southern Exposure.

“I am excited to be back in produce, reconnect with peers and look forward to helping Alsum Farms & Produce on business development initiatives to grow our presence in the fresh potato and onion categories, and beyond,” Stevens says. “Being at an SEPC event like Southern Exposure is like a homecoming in so many welcoming ways.”

To learn more about Alsum Farms & Produce and its broad portfolio of products, visit www.alsum.com.

About Alsum Farms & Produce Inc.

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower, packer and shipper of potatoes, re-packer of onions and a wholesale distributor of a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in Friesland, Wisconsin, Alsum Farms is also a member of the eco-friendly Wisconsin Potato Healthy Grown® Program.