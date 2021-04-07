Hazel Tech Announces Alex Jimenez as AgTech Account Executive

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces industry leader Alex Jimenez has joined the company as an AgTech Account Executive.

Jimenez joins Hazel Tech following several years of supply side service at IFCO specializing in account management and business development with growers and retailers alike. Prior to IFCO he worked at Kroger as a Buyer and Inspector focused on quality improvement programs with growers, warehouse inspectors and division merchandisers. Jimenez will manage Hazel Tech’s rapidly expanding customer base and commercial operations in the Southwest, Mexico, and other key territories.

Over 160 grower-packer-shippers across 12 countries have partnered with Hazel Tech® as a pre and postharvest technology provider. Founded in 2015, Hazel’s technology is academically validated, USDA-funded, and extremely easy to use. Hazel sachets are placed in boxes of bulk produce by commercial growers at the time of harvest, extending the shelf-life of produce up to three times by slowing aging in produce and preventing decay.

“Hazel Technologies has had huge success in reducing food waste in the fresh produce industry. I am very excited to join Hazel and be part of a company that is making such a positive global impact. I believe there is tremendous opportunity to partner with packer-shippers and hope to further expand Hazel’s solutions with key growers in Mexico and the USA” said Jimenez.

“Food waste is a global problem. To truly fight food waste, Hazel is expanding outside of the US and building global teams and operations,” said Pat Flynn, CMO at Hazel Technologies. “Alex’s experiences throughout the supply-chain implementing international programs to deliver premium quality will help further integrate Hazel’s innovative technology across North America.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel was used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com