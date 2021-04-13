Hazel Tech Highlights Apple Quality Solutions & Market Trends at Upcoming April Quality Summit

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the first ever virtual Apple Quality Summit. A one-hour event will be held on Friday April 30th, the summit will feature keynote speakers from across the industry ahead of the 2021 Northern American apple season.



“Apples are a powerhouse within fruit — the second largest behind berries and just ahead of grapes,” commented Ann-Marie Roerink, Principal of 210 Analytics and Speaker at the Apple Quality Summit. The category size, in addition to the dynamic pre- and post-harvest technologies Hazel Tech® brings to the apple industry, are a few of the exciting reasons to highlight this innovative category at the upcoming Summit.

Hazel Tech’s ability to integrate fruit quality protection technology across the supply chain sets the company apart from other shelf-life extension products. Pre-harvest Hazel Trex™ assists growers with determining the optimal timing of key orchard management activities for many types of tree fruit, reducing labor costs and increasing yields. To protect the quality of fruit in bins following harvest, growers utilize both the Hazel 100™ 5g bin sachet and the Hazel CA technologies, which are both tailored for bin size applications. During the storage process, Hazel Datica™ hardware provides real time monitoring of the cold storage.

“We work closely with growers from Washington to New York state, to understand their unique growing and storage conditions and develop solutions to meet their needs,” commented Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager Hazel Technologies and Summit Speaker.

Innovation has been a key component to market trends around apples for the last several years. “For big, mature categories such as apples, maintaining market share isn’t easy as the nation moves from fad to fad in the latest hot eating trend,” commented Anne-Marie Roerink. “In my opinion, the innovations in apples are what keeps the category in the consumer spotlight. I’ve seen great trends in branding, snacking solutions, cross merchandising, expansion across meal occasions and more. I look forward to sharing more about trends, performance and taking an in depth look at the many apple varieties marketed today.”

Hazel Tech Quality Summits bring together experts and leaders in postharvest research, qualitative and quantitative market analytics, farming, and shelf-life extension technology to present at their crop focused virtual events. April marks the 5th Quality Summit hosted by Hazel Technologies, previous events featured insights on the grape, mango, stone fruit and cherry categories. The Apple Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until April 30th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit www.bit.ly/applequalitysummit2021

