West Pak Avocado Adds Apeel for Ultimate Longevity

Murrieta, CA – As part of their strategy to help reduce food waste, West Pak Avocado has partnered with Apeel, the developer of a plant-based, end-to-end solution allowing a more extended shelf life for their premium avocados. Apeel’s plant-based protection is made from materials that are found in the skins, peels, and seeds of all plants. It creates an edible coating that keeps moisture in and oxygen out — the two primary causes of spoilage. This plant-based protection helps produce last two times longer, offering a sustainable way to fight food waste by enabling more time to enjoy West Pak avocados.

“I have no doubt that the Apeel process will resonate with many of our key retail partners,” states West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco. “It dovetails perfectly with our best practices with sustainability and our no-waste, no-hunger goal. We are actively applying the process for both Mexico and California programs in the western states and already have plans in motion for expanded distribution throughout the country.”

See how Apeel keeps avocados fresher longer in this time-lapse video.

An add-on service in the fruit processing line, Apeel’s plant-based protection provides longevity and other benefits for the entire supply chain. For retailers, it affords higher retail margins, 50 percent less shrink on average, and the ability to maintain ready-to-eat fruit on display. For the end-user, Apeel avocados translate to less at-home spoilage and money loss. Avocados stay ripe longer, allowing consumers more time to consume the healthy green goodness of West Pak avocados.

“The benefits of the Apeel process extend not only through the store but all the way to the consumer level, as avocado lovers report less food shrink at home. It’s where that last avocado retains its freshness and does not go bad before it can be consumed,” adds West Pak Avocado Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Meyer. “The longevity benefits help the conversation with our retail partners because avocados treated with Apeel last a long time, which equates to consumer loyalty to the retailer. Apeel is a top to bottom win across the entire supply chain!”

“We’re excited to work with West Pak to extend avocado shelf life and reduce food waste for our retail partners, and ultimately, the consumer at home,” says Apeel Vice President of Product Erich Klawuhn. “Apeel’s plant-based protection slows oxidation and water loss, and as a result, avocados with Apeel last two times longer.”

About Apeel

Apeel is on a mission to create a more sustainable global food system by using the power of nature to enable longer-lasting produce that fights food waste from farm to kitchen. Good for consumers and the planet, Apeel reduces environmental impacts and gives everyone throughout the supply chain—from growers to retailers to consumers—more time to enjoy fresh produce. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, and people can consume more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all. Apeel is Food Gone Good.

Apeel is a trademark/registered trademark of Apeel Technology, Inc. in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions. To learn more, visit apeel.com.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 35+ years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also to how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.