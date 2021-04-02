Advertising Supports California Avocado Peak Season

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission is extending its consumer advertising campaign, “The best avocados have California in them,” with new creative designs that playfully illustrate the California lifestyle, connecting the fruit with the locale. Pre-season media launched in winter with a series of video ads released on the Commission’s YouTube channel to build anticipation for the season. In-season media launched in March and continues through summer to support the peak availability of this season’s California avocado crop.

“This year the Commission partnered with 10 artists who brought to life the CA in avo-CA-dos with artwork designed to amplify the connection between California and avocados in a way that is unforgettable,” said Jan DeLyser, California Avocado Commission vice president marketing.

A beach-themed ad notes, “The best avocados have California sights in them,” and a California-roll-sushi-themed ad demonstrates “The best avocados have California taste in them”. Additional campaign executions illustrate the Golden State lifestyle and state of mind and link them to California avocados, including ads themed around colors, creativity, culture, drives, hope, kindness, sights, skies, taste, waves and wonder.

Based on the exceptional power of streaming video in reaching California avocado target consumers, the Commission teamed up with top streaming partners Hulu, POPSUGAR and Viant to deliver campaign video ads. To reach premium culinary audiences, the Commission established new programs this year with the Food Network and Tremor Video. CAC’s consumer media program reaches targeted avocado shoppers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

“Our video ad program includes “Where To Buy” banner overlays that drive consumers to the closest retail location carrying fresh California avocados,” said DeLyser. “These digital ads and customized marketing programs for retailers have been received very well by CAC’s retail partners.”

The Commission also will engage with avocado shoppers as they listen to their favorite music on Pandora and Spotify. Out-of-home advertising in four major California markets — Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco — provide extra support in the areas closest to where California avocados are grown.

Social and digital marketing via Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter continues to be a key part of Commission marketing support, as does its online merchandise store. Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com, which launched in September 2020, extends California avocado marketing through merchandise. Top sellers so far include the California avocado “Dad” hat, a California avocado toast T-Shirt, socks and a hoodie.

“We’re excited that the California avocado harvest and CAC’s seasonal advertising support has begun,” said DeLyser. “Harvesting is expected to continue past Labor Day, with peak availability of premium California avocados beginning in time for Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.”

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by nearly 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, join us at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados and @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, follow the California Avocado Commission page on LinkedIn or shop for California avocado merchandise at Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com.