Fivestar Launches Simply Fresh2go to Help Families and Retailers With the New “From Home” Era

(Ontario, California) – With working and learning from home a new reality for many consumers across the nation, now more than ever the need for fresh, convenient, ready-to-eat meals is surging. FiveStar Gourmet Foods knew they could help and developed Simply Fresh 2Go®, their first product line targeted concurrently to both retail and school foodservice channels. With 12 new SKU’s, each meal is nutritionally compliant to meet strict national school lunch dietary standards. Each item in the line is a ready-to-eat balanced complete meal including protein, grains, fresh vegetables and fruits — even a healthy fruit and veggies drink.

“We knew that families, schools, and retailers had the same pain points in trying to provide portable, healthy, and easy meals for students and stay-at-home adults, navigating this pandemic,” said Mark Baida Director of Culinary at FiveStar Gourmet Foods. “Our team of chefs spent countless hours to develop the most cutting-edge line of nutritionally-balanced and flavorful fresh meals available for retail and schools. We are very proud and excited to get this very important and timely product line launched.”

As consumers manage through today’s life events, many are now insisting on time-saving preparation. FiveStar’s Simply Fresh 2Go® line makes it simple and easy with no prep required. The Simply Fresh 2Go® products range from 7.3 to 12 ounces and each complete meal is under 480 calories, with salads as low as 240 calories. Each item meets the nutritional requirements in compliance with the USDA’s National School Lunch Program (NSLP), Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), and the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Not only do all the products meet strict school nutrition criteria, but they are also pre-packaged in a retail-ready design to be shelf-merchandised in the Produce and Grab & Go sections of the supermarket.

“We have always focused on nutrition with a mission,” says FiveStar CEO Tal Shoshan. “We are known for providing fresh, healthy, and convenient salads, snacks, and entrees to consumers. We realized that people have grown tiresome of preparation and knew we had the solution to their fatigue,” said Shoshan.

The new Simply Fresh 2Go® meals currently being served in schools will launch in retail nationwide this month and are produced in FiveStar’s state-of-the-art facilities that are USDA and SQF Level 3 certified.

SIMPLY FRESH 2GO® PRODUCT LINE UP

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS INGREDIENTS Buffalo Style Chicken 12 oz | 330 calories Grilled chicken breast filet on a whole grain slider bun; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh sliced apples; Buffalo Style sauce; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Avocado Ranch Chicken 12 oz | 350 calories Grilled chicken breast filet on a whole grain slider bun; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh sliced apples; Avocado Ranch dressing; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Tangy BBQ Chicken 11.2 oz | 320 calories Grilled chicken breast filet on a whole grain slider bun; crunchy coleslaw; fresh sliced apples; Tangy BBQ sauce; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Smoky Chipotle Chicken 11.2 oz | 350 calories Grilled chicken breast filet on a whole grain slider bun; crunchy coleslaw; fresh sliced apples; Chipotle sauce; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Turkey Cheddar Slider 12 oz | 420 calories Roasted Turkey breast with white cheddar cheese on a whole grain slider bun; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh sliced apples; Honey Mustard dressing; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Honey Mustard Chicken 12 oz | 370 calories Grilled chicken breast filet on a whole grain slider; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh sliced apples; Honey Mustard dressing; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Protein Pack 11.1 oz | 330 calories Hard-boiled egg; white cheddar cheese; whole grain mini pitas; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh apples slices; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Zesty Hummus 12.1 oz | 370 calories Zesty Hummus; white cheddar cheese; whole grain mini pitas; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh apples slices; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Trail Mix & Cheddar 10.8 oz | 480 calories Crunchy Trail Mix (sunflower & pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, almonds, walnuts, whole grain pretzels); white cheddar cheese; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh apples slices; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Sunbutter & Jelly 10.6 oz | 420 calories Sunbutter & strawberry jelly on a whole grain slide bun; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh apples slices; Island Breeze beverage – 100% V-Blend juice Asian Style Chicken Salad 7.3 oz | 240 calories Grilled chicken breast; crispy noodles; Romaine lettuce; green & red cabbage; fresh carrots; Sesame dressing and a fork Chicken Caesar Salad 7.4 oz | 240 calories Grilled chicken breast; parmesan cheese; fresh tomatoes; croutons; Romaine lettuce; Creamy Caesar dressing and a fork

About FiveStar Gourmet Foods: With an “appetite for excellence,” leading innovator within fresh value-added foods, Southern California-based FiveStar Gourmet Foods, the producers of the Simply Fresh™ brand, have been producing premium, healthy foods for more than two decades. With processing facilities nationwide, including Naples, Florida, FiveStar manufacturers a complete line of retail and foodservice products including convenience salad bowls and snacks featuring fresh produce and proteins under the Simply Fresh Salads®, Simply Fresh 2Go®, and MiniMeals2Go® brands using all natural, no artificial ingredients. Five Star has achieved both organic certification and the highest quality and food safety certification of SQF Level 3.

To learn more, go to FiveStarGourmetFoods.com