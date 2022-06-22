Costco and FiveStar Gourmet Foods Bring Ethnic Flavors With New Simply Fresh Kitchen Korean Beef Bowl

(Ontario, California) – Costco meets the growing consumer demand for bold, ethnic flavors with the launch of the new Simply Fresh Kitchen® Korean-Inspired Beef Bowls with Kimchi and Bulgogi Sauce. FiveStar Gourmet Foods the producers of the Simply Fresh Kitchen® brand is building off the recent success of the Simply Fresh Kitchen® Tandoori Chicken Bowls with Green Chutney and the popular Shawarma Chicken Bowls with lemon tahini sauce, the Korean-inspired bowls include a delicious combination of authentic Korean flavors and spices in every bite. From the crunch and luscious pickled and fermented notes of the Kimchi to the tender beef and crisp, fresh vegetables to the robust Bulgogi sauce, this entrée introduces Costco shoppers to another superior taste experience.

FiveStar remains at the forefront of leading innovation with a long history of successful fresh and convenient single-serve launches under its Simply Fresh brand. The brand, known for its Simply Fresh Salads®, continues to expand into other fresh, easy, and high-quality culinary products. The Simply Fresh Kitchen® Korean-inspired Beef Bowls with Kimchi and Bulgogi Sauce include BBQ seasoned beef, fire-roasted mushrooms, onions, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds on a bed of white rice.

“Our partnership with Costco has been such a rewarding one. We continue to focus on providing consumers with even more delicious flavor experiences in their treasure hunt for new tastes,” said Tal Shoshan, FiveStar’s Chief Executive Officer. “We know how to execute a perfectly fresh food product that meets Costco’s high standards— within a complex operational environment to incorporate carefully prepared meat proteins with freshly cut vegetables and mouthwatering sauces—and deliver incredible flavor.”

“Bibimbap” is a popular Korean dish of rice with cooked vegetables and meat with a strong legacy and cultural heritage. Its unique combination of complex flavors and authentic spices work together for an incredible taste sensation. The unique flavors of the Bulgogi Sauce take center stage and bring out the savory, sweet and spicy flavors of the beef.

Ready in three minutes, each 14.2-ounce, single-serve meal in the 2-pack contains 550 calories and 18 grams of protein to satiate consumers’ appetites and provide a complete meal experience. “Each meal is also packaged in our unique, patented microwave-ready bowl and insert, and sealed using our patented “Ultra Fresh Sealed®” technology—which offers the longest shelf life in the industry without compromising quality and food safety,” says Shoshan. “Our dishes are meant to be conveniently eaten and offer the perfect blend of restaurant-quality, fresh ingredients, and explosive flavors.”

ABOUT FIVESTAR GOURMET FOODS

With an “appetite for excellence,” leading innovator within fresh value-added foods, Southern California-based FiveStar Gourmet Foods, the producers of the Simply Fresh™ brand, have been producing premium, healthy foods for more than two decades. With processing facilities nationwide, including Naples, Florida, FiveStar manufacturers a complete line of retail and foodservice products including convenience salad bowls and snacks featuring fresh produce and proteins under the Simply Fresh Salads, Simply Fresh 2Go, and MiniMeals2Go brands using all-natural, no artificial ingredients. Five Star has achieved both organic certification and the highest quality and food safety certification of SQF Level 3. To learn more, go to FiveStarGourmetFoods.com