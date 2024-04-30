Godshall’s Introduces Smoked Beef Bacon at Select Washington Costco Stores

SOUDERTON, PA – Godshall’s, an employee-owned, third-generation family business dedicated to producing premium smoked meat, unveils their new Smoked Beef Bacon to a select number of Costco stores in Washington state. Godshall’s is America’s third largest turkey bacon brand and the largest producer of whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon.

Crafted with high-quality US made beef, Godshall’s Beef Bacon is real wood smoked with a signature blend of hardwoods such as Hickory and Applewood. This savory creation delivers an authentic flavor that is Halal, gluten-free, low in calories, high in protein, and zero carbs per serving.

“Market research suggests that the demand for Halal foods is continuing to grow every year, so it was important that we met this need within our bacon portfolio, which has been extremely successful for us,” said Ron Godshall, President of Godshall’s Quality Meats. “We’re excited to introduce our Beef Bacon at Costco and are eager to extend our reach to more regions in the near future.”

Godshall’s Smoked Beef Bacon cooks up effortlessly just like regular bacon, and can be fried, baked, or cooked in an air fryer. It is extremely versatile and can be used in dishes across breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The bacon can currently be found at nine Costco stores in Washington including: Seattle, Tukwila, Kirkland, Federal Way, Issaquah, Woodinville, Lynnwood, Bellingham, and Remond. It comes in a convenient 30-ounce club package with a retail price of $15.69. For more bacon recipes and inspiration, visit www.godshalls.com/recipes.

About Godshall’s

Established in 1945, Godshall’s has flourished into a dynamic enterprise with over 500 dedicated employee-owners and facilities in Telford, Lebanon, and Souderton, Pennsylvania. The company is dedicated to supplying premium smoked meat to customers nationwide. From a local family butcher shop to an international supplier of meat delicacies, the company never lost track of its mission to provide wholesome premium meat products to family tables everywhere.