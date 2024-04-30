How Meat Producers are Meeting the Shifting Needs of Today’s Consumers

The current needs of meat consumers have producers in the industry responding to multi-faceted demands including sustainability, convenience and taste.

When Verde Farms’ founder Dana Ehrlich visited South America on a backpacking trip over 20 years ago, he visited several ranches where he had the opportunity to experience authentic South American barbecues with the ranch gauchos. Surprisingly to Ehrlich, the meals didn’t have a negative effect on his digestive system and, in fact, he felt like his body was processing the meat well.

“So then when he got back to the United States, he looked in grocery stores and tried to find a 100 percent grass-fed, organic beef, and lo and behold, he couldn’t find it,” said Verde Farms CEO Brad Johnson in an interview with SmartBrief at the 2024 Annual Meat Conference in Nashville, Tenn., last month. “And that’s kind of when the idea was born to start Verde Farms and bring that experience to everybody.”

