Queen Conch Recovery Workshops in the U.S. Caribbean and Florida

Key Message:
NOAA Fisheries is in the early stages of developing a recovery plan for queen conch, which was recently listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. To gather stakeholder input on recovering the species, NOAA Fisheries will host a series of workshops throughout the Caribbean, including in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida. These workshops will be in-person and open to the public.
Background:
On February 14, 2024, NOAA Fisheries listed the queen conch as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act (89 FR 11208). NOAA Fisheries is developing a recovery plan for queen conch and is seeking stakeholder input. A recovery plan serves as a road map for species recovery—the plan outlines the path and tasks required to restore and secure self-sustaining wild populations. It is a non-regulatory document that describes, justifies, and schedules the research and management actions necessary to support recovery of a species.
An integral part of the recovery plan will include engaging fishers, managers, and other stakeholders in identifying criteria, actions, and strategies to support the recovery of the species.
Puerto Rico Workshop Dates, Location, and Time:
The first of the series of workshops will be held in Puerto Rico at two locations to encourage stakeholder participation:
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
3:00pm – 7:00pm
Centro Comunal Benito Ubiles
Calle La Picúa, Punta Santiago
Humacao, PR
Thursday, May 9, 2024
2:00pm – 6:00pm
Biblioteca Municipal Blanca E. Colberg Rodríguez
Calle José de Diego, Cabo Rojo, PR
For more information on queen conch, please visit: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/queen-conch/protected
Florida and USVI Workshop Dates, Location and Time
The dates, location and time for the Florida and U.S. Virgin Island workshops will be announced in the near future. Flyers providing workshop information will be distributed locally and online.
Questions?
Contact Orian Tzadik, at Orian.Tzadik@noaa.gov, (813) 906-0353