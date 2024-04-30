Queen Conch Recovery Workshops in the U.S. Caribbean and Florida

Key Message:

NOAA Fisheries is in the early stages of developing a recovery plan for queen conch, which was recently listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. To gather stakeholder input on recovering the species, NOAA Fisheries will host a series of workshops throughout the Caribbean, including in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida. These workshops will be in-person and open to the public.

Background:

On February 14, 2024, NOAA Fisheries listed the queen conch as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act (89 FR 11208). NOAA Fisheries is developing a recovery plan for queen conch and is seeking stakeholder input. A recovery plan serves as a road map for species recovery—the plan outlines the path and tasks required to restore and secure self-sustaining wild populations. It is a non-regulatory document that describes, justifies, and schedules the research and management actions necessary to support recovery of a species.

An integral part of the recovery plan will include engaging fishers, managers, and other stakeholders in identifying criteria, actions, and strategies to support the recovery of the species.

Puerto Rico Workshop Dates, Location, and Time:

The first of the series of workshops will be held in Puerto Rico at two locations to encourage stakeholder participation:

East Coast

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

3:00pm – 7:00pm

Centro Comunal Benito Ubiles

Calle La Picúa, Punta Santiago

Humacao, PR

West Coast

Thursday, May 9, 2024

2:00pm – 6:00pm

Biblioteca Municipal Blanca E. Colberg Rodríguez

Calle José de Diego, Cabo Rojo, PR

For more information on queen conch, please visit: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/queen-conch/protected

Florida and USVI Workshop Dates, Location and Time

The dates, location and time for the Florida and U.S. Virgin Island workshops will be announced in the near future. Flyers providing workshop information will be distributed locally and online.

Questions?

Contact Orian Tzadik, at Orian.Tzadik@noaa.gov, (813) 906-0353