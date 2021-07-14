Gulf Shrimp Fishery to Re-Open Off Texas on July 15, 2021

NOAA Fisheries announces federal waters from 9 to 200 nautical miles off Texas will open to shrimp trawling beginning 30 minutes after official sunset, local time, on July 15, 2021, corresponding to the time Texas opens its waters to shrimp trawling.
Why This is Happening:
- The waters off Texas are closed to shrimp fishing annually to allow brown shrimp to reach a larger and more valuable size prior to harvest, and to prevent waste of brown shrimp that might otherwise be discarded because of their small size.
- The fishery closed May 15, 2021.
- The re-opening date for Texas waters is based on the results of biological sampling by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and assessment of maximum tidal durations.
- In addition, Texas regulations only allow a 60-day closure; the 60 day period expires July 15, 2021.