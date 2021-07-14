Gulf Shrimp Fishery to Re-Open Off Texas on July 15, 2021

The new BOS’N additions include retail and foodservice packs of Peeled & Deveined, Easy-to-Peel and Headless, Shell-On Argentine Red Shrimp that are harvested on company-owned vessels and processed in company-owned plants. Unlike many other shrimp products on the market, Stavis Seafoods’ BOS’N Argentine Red Shrimp are fully integrated and show a direct connection to the fishermen harvesting their seafood on the boat. This connection provides customers with the simple, clear, and traceable hook-to-plate sourcing solution they demand. …