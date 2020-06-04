Georgia Shrimp Season to Open June 10

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams today announced that Georgia waters will open for commercial and recreational harvest of food shrimp at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Effective that date, commercial food shrimp trawlers can operate in Georgia’s territorial waters open to power-drawn trawls.

The opening also allows commercial and recreational cast netters, as well as persons using a beach seine, to harvest food shrimp.

DNR marine biologist Eddie Leonard said June 10 was chosen using data collected by the Coastal Resources Division’s Ecological Trawl Monitoring Survey. The survey showed generally normal shrimp populations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AllOnGeorgia