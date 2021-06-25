Commercial Harvest of King Mackerel in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Northern Zone Will Close on June 28, 2021

Commercial harvest of king mackerel in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf) Northern Zone (depicted in map below) will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 28, 2021.
Commercial harvest will reopen at 12:01 a.m., local time, on October 1, 2021.
Why This Closure Is Happening:
- The 2020/2021 commercial quota for the Gulf Northern Zone is 493,200 pounds.
- Updated landings data indicate that commercial harvest of king mackerel in this zone has exceeded its quota.
- In accordance with the regulations NOAA Fisheries is required to close harvest for a species when the quota has been met or is projected to be met.
During The Closure:
- No commercial fisherman may keep for sale king mackerel in or from the closed Northern Zone after 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 28, 2021.
- The prohibition on sale or purchase does not apply to trade in king mackerel that were harvested, landed ashore, and sold before 12:01 a.m., local time, June 28, 2021, and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.
- Persons aboard commercial vessels with a federal king mackerel permit may fish for and retain the recreational bag and possession limit of king mackerel during the open recreational season, even if commercial fishing for this species is closed in this zone or others.