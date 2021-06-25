Commercial Harvest of King Mackerel in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Northern Zone Will Close on June 28, 2021

Commercial harvest of king mackerel in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf) Northern Zone (depicted in map below) will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 28, 2021.

Commercial harvest will reopen at 12:01 a.m., local time, on October 1, 2021.

Why This Closure Is Happening:

The 2020/2021 commercial quota for the Gulf Northern Zone is 493,200 pounds.

Updated landings data indicate that commercial harvest of king mackerel in this zone has exceeded its quota.

In accordance with the regulations NOAA Fisheries is required to close harvest for a species when the quota has been met or is projected to be met.

During The Closure: