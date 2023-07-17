FFAW: Continued Mackerel Closure Hurting Newfoundland Communities

Harvesters continue to report mackerel abundance from coast to coast, in complete contradiction to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) assertion that the stock, under moratorium since last year, is failing. The continued closure is an economic loss to coastal Newfoundland and Labrador fishery workers who are acutely struggling this year due to impacts on snow crab markets.

“People are reporting abundances of mackerel along the coast of our province that tells a very different story than that of DFO Science,” says FFAW-Unifor Secretary-Treasurer Jason Spingle. “The disconnect is troubling for harvesters who’ve been reporting observations that challenge the previously stated spawning areas. It’s clear the stock is much healthier than what DFO says, but unfortunately, they refuse to do the extra science needed to properly assess new spawning grounds. The result of that lack of prioritization is a significant loss to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador,” Spingle says.

At a time when harvesters should be getting ready to go fishing, they are witnessing levels of mackerel previously unseen in areas like the Strait of Belle Isle, where large numbers of mackerel are visible from the surface. The observations are difficult to reconcile with DFO’s claim that mackerel is a species of concern.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FFAW-Unifor