Florida Classic Growers Announces Partnership with Three Major Citrus Organizations

Dundee, FL – Florida Classic Growers, Inc. (FCG) is excited to announce their new partnership with Riverfront Packing Company, LLC, The Packers of Indian River, Inc. and Quality Fruit Packers, Inc.

The additional citrus volume from the three partnering companies will expand product offerings and increase distribution to FCG’s customers marketed under the Florida Classic label. Riverfront and their marketing arm, Scott Marketing, Inc., will continue handling all sales in the international market through Dan Richey, President & CEO of Riverfront.

Florida Classic Growers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dundee Citrus Growers Association and is the marketing arm for the association. Dundee CGA was founded in 1924 and continues to be a leader in providing the highest quality fruit to retail, wholesale and foodservice companies throughout the United States and Canada. The company’s citrus offerings include; oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, kumquats and pummelos. FCG will continue to expand their Florida blueberry, peach and import citrus programs.

“These are very exciting times for Florida Classic Growers,” expressed Al Finch, President of FCG. “The additional volume will allow us to offer more robust programs and enhance our vision of being a one-stop shop for our customers.”

Riverfront Packing is equally excited to begin their new partnership. Dan Richey explained how the new partnership will benefit all parties involved. He says “Several years ago the Riverfront, Packers and Quality teams recognized that the pace of change in the citrus industry would be best met through collaboration and joining of teams with a similar vision, ethics and optimistic energy. We have joined forces and worked together to reach mutually beneficial results. The new relationship with Dundee/Florida Classic is another example of this as two entities of like mind ethics and vision have joined forces to create a synergistic strategy that is mutually beneficial. There is excitement, optimism, and an absolute commitment to the future amongst this combined group! We are proud to be strategically aligned with such an innovative team at Dundee/Florida Classic and look forward to a long relationship.”

Steven B. Callaham, CEO of Dundee Citrus Growers Association adds, “We are honored to have the opportunity to build a strategic partnership with three well respected, multi-generational citrus organizations. Riverfront, Packers and Quality’s commitment to current and future large-scale plantings, combined with Dundee CGA’s aggressive Citrus Under Protective Screen expansion plan, will provide FCG with a sustainable, high quality fruit supply for years to come.”