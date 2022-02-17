Fox Solutions Partners With Flow-Wrap Machine Manufacturer, Redpack

MCALLEN, Texas – Fox Solutions™, a manufacturer and distributor of state-of-the-art, custom packing equipment, announces the partnership with its first flow-wrap machine manufacturer, Redpack. In addition to bringing current customers new packaging solutions, this partnership will enable Fox to serve new industries that utilize flow-wrap on many items.

“This relationship with Redback will allow us to better service our customers with a wide range of product solutions,” shares Aaron Fox, President of Fox Solutions. “For example, we’ll now have the equipment to flow-wrap fresh herbs, pepper, Bok choy, bakery products and many other items that use this technology.”

In addition to new flow-wrap product offerings, Fox Solutions will also carry roll stock to run on the new machinery. All Redpack’s machines are created with a very stable framework to maximize strength, reliability and longevity, and are equipped with the most reliable drive systems for consistent efficiency.

“We look forward to working with the Fox Solutions team and bringing our company’s flow-wrap expertise to their trusted and established business,” said Jason Knowles, Applications Manager at Redpack. “We’re also thrilled to be partnering with a company that aligns with our family-owned leadership and focus on customer solutions.”

“It’s important to us that Redpack is family-owned and places notable value on their history of excellent customer service,” said Fox. “Attention to finding the best packaging solutions for our clients through customization is what sets us and Redpack apart from the rest!”

To inquire about the new packing equipment now available at Fox Solutions, please contact a sales representative through the website at solutionsbyfox.com/contact-us. To learn more about the Redpack machinery, visit www.solutionsbyfox.com/our-equipment/flow-wrapping-machines.

# # #

About Fox Solutions™

Fox Solutions, LLC’s vast experience in fresh produce packing operations gives us unparalleled expertise to help our customers select the most efficient equipment for their packing operations. Our two locations in McAllen, Texas and Lockport, New York sell and support a number of state-of-the-art, labor-saving equipment lines and can provide customized equipment solutions to meet your individual needs. Including sales, service, parts, repairs, installation, machinery moving, coupling of different machinery makes, and operations consulting, Fox Solutions is your single resource for equipment solutions that make the most sense for your business.

About Redpack®

Redpack Packaging Machinery design and manufacture Flow Wrapping and Packaging Machinery. Our markets include industries such as fresh produce, snack foods, bakery, etc. With a brand stretching back over 35 years, our flow wrapping design follows tried and tested techniques. Despite this each application brings its own unique requirements for custom designed features.