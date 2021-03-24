FPAA Announces Exciting Lineup for Annual Policy Summit Focused on Advancing the Imported Produce Industry

NOGALES, Az. – On the heels of a successful Tomato Week 2021, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) has shifted focus to the upcoming Spring Policy Summit 2021 (SPS21). This year the Spring Policy Summit will be hosted virtually from April 21st– 23rd, 2021 and will include presentations on some of the most important topics for the fresh produce industry.

The first day focuses on the changing landscape and shifting policies in U.S. and Mexican Governments. Guest speakers for this day include Kenneth Smith, former lead NAFTA negotiator for Mexico and current partner with AGON, and Britton Mullen, president of the Border Trade Alliance and principle with Clarke Consulting. Both presenters have an extensive background in policy and will provide an insight on the current relationship between the U.S. and Mexico.

Covering the latest information on fair trade and innovative sustainability trends, day two of the summit will feature notable guests including Ricardo Crisantes from Wholesum Harvest and current FairTrade USA Chairman, and Jim Mullen, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer at TuSimple, a leading technology developer of autonomous trucks, and former Deputy Chief for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Day three features experts from the University of Arizona as they review recent trades cases and technical barriers to trade impacting fresh produce. This session will provide attendees with potential paths forward to identify and resolve potential technical barriers to trade that impact the fresh produce industry, including tomato inspections.

“After the success of FPAA’s virtual tomato week, that welcomed over 90 industry members each day, we are looking forward to Spring Policy Summit 2021,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer. “We will take a hard look at some of the most pressing issues facing the industry.”

FPAA’s SPS21 is open for all members in produce industry. An invitation with registration information for each session will be sent out to industry partners and will be available on the FPAA website.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce.