FPAA Gears Up for 2023 Annual Spring Policy Summit

Nogales, AZ — The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is assembling the 2023 Spring Policy Summit, a two-day event that will take place on March 14-15 at the Tubac Golf Resort and Spa in Tubac, Arizona.

This event, which focuses on policies and regulations that impact importation of fresh produce from Mexico, has a substantiated history of enriching the discourse between industry and the government across agencies in the U.S, Mexico, and Canada.

The summit brings in regulators from all areas of U.S., Mexican, and Canadian governments to a two-day event filled with open dialogue, updates on a variety of industry topics, a food safety meeting, and much more.

“This kind of event brings together stakeholders with regulators in a setting that invites collaboration and constructive input,” said Lance Jungmeyer, President of FPAA. “Our mission is to educate and monitor changes that could impact our industry, and to create partnerships that help guide the produce industry towards achieving lasting, long-term positive changes”

The FPAA’s Spring Policy Summit 2023 is open to all members of the fresh produce industry. To view more info on the agenda and to register please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/489957505087

If interested in sponsoring SPS23, please visit Spring Policy Summit 2023 Sponsorship – FPAA (freshfrommexico.com) or contact: Emmis Yubeta at emmis@freshfrommexico.com or Conchita Singh at csingh@freshfrommexico.com

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce.