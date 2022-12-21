Oppy Transport Looks at Rearview Mirror On 30-Year Long Haul

NEWARK, Del. — The third-party logistics arm of leading grower, marketer and distributor Oppy, celebrates three decades delivering goods from around the world to its retail and foodservice partners.

Originally established in 1992 as David Oppenheimer Transport (DOT) and rebranded to Oppy Transport in 2016, in recent years, the company not only contracts with carrier partners on fruit and vegetable transportation but moves both dry and temperature-controlled freight too.

“It’s been an evolution over 30 years to develop Oppy Transport into the premier logistics choice for any industry,” shared Executive Director of Operations and Logistics Stewart Lapage. “It’s an honor to be a part of this segment of the business that’s emerged from Oppy’s nearly 165-year history and built upon the trust the brand has established throughout the industry and beyond. Which is why our vision is to build our logistics network to service an array of external customers beyond Oppy growers.”.

Similar to Oppy, Oppy Transport is a full-service operation — which includes dry and cold storage facilities where it’s able to warehouse, recondition, convert pallets, inspect and grade product, and more. Its vast network of facilities contributes to its advantage distributing shipments effectively and efficiently to all customers regardless of location — that customer base being comprised of some of the largest grower-shippers, manufacturers and retailers in North America.

While Oppy Transport is currently moving over $100 million worth of freight and an excess of 60,000 shipments annually, they are always looking to improve. “Our proprietary technology system enables us to consistently upgrade and meet the unique needs of our customers. We are also closely aligned with Oppy’s internal sustainability committee, routinely seeking sustainable initiatives to broaden our targets — something that is very important to us,” said U.S. Transportation Manager Chase Wrightson.

Oppy Transport continues to widen its reach too shared Lapage, “We look towards aggressive expansion plans for the U.S. and Canada for our fresh and non-produce transportation customer base. Our intention is to work with you for the long haul, providing a wide array of solutions to help manage the ongoing impacts of the supply chain as we look toward the next 30 years and beyond.”

Go to oppytransport.com or email transport@oppy.com for more information.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for nearly 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.