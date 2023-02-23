FPAA Formalizes National Advocacy Efforts in New Membership Structure

NOGALES, Az. – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) members met to move forward with a newly adopted dues and membership structure that addresses the ongoing work of the FPAA on a national basis. The new structure also maintains existing state and local level services in Arizona with a foundation to add more services in other states at the discretion of the members.

The FPAA Board of Directors recommended the changes to the membership given that many of the issues and opportunities members face from attempted restrictions of U.S. market access to renegotiated trade agreements and regulations does not stop at the border crossing in Nogales. It is for this reason the Board of Directors presented the new structure as way for the association to continue to provide the protections necessary for current and future members to thrive and grow. These new changes were adopted at a Special FPAA membership meeting on January 30, 2023.

“Our industry is ever evolving. The completion of the Mazatlan – Durango highway has led many firms in the association to utilize Texas ports of entry to position loads for distribution to the Mid-West and East Coast. For two decades dues have applied only to truckloads crossed in Nogales. FPAA presently does not collect fees on members’ crossings outside of Nogales, Arizona,” said Rod Sbragia, Chairman of the FPAA. “However, many of the large issues we tackle on a daily basis impact U.S. importers and allied industry members across the border not just those crossing here in Nogales.”

President of the FPAA, Lance Jungmeyer, stated, “This membership and dues structure is designed to provide a bedrock for national advocacy, in a way that maintains an overall FPAA budget that is adequate to defend Members’ market access. It also gives us the framework to continue our local and state advocacy where members decide they need it. We have worked on many national issues for the industry for decades, and the new structure better accounts for those efforts.”

The FPAA looks forward to this year and welcomes all new members. The FPAA has some exciting things in the works this year and is excited about this expansion to all Southwest importing states.

The FPAA has member events upcoming, such as the Spring Policy Summit March 14-15, 2023. And the big event this year will be the 54th Annual Convention under a new name and layout, the Southwest International Expo (SWIPE), that will be held November 2-4, 2023, in Tucson at Lowes Ventana Canyon. See the full schedules at www.freshfrommexico.com.

To learn more about the memberships, sponsorships, and upcoming events please email or call Emmis Yubeta at emmis@freshfrommexico.com or 520-470-7356.

