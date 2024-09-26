FPAA’s SWIPE 2024 Continues to Grow in Excitement for Buyers and Sellers

(Tucson, AZ ) – As the date approaches for the Southwest International Produce Expo (SWIPE), buyers and sellers are looking forward to the opportunity to connect and expand business relationships during a fun, productive tradeshow. Held on November 7-9, 2024, at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort in Tucson, SWIPE is hosted by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) and aims to help FPAA members and others in the industry to have focused, meaningful interactions with buyers from retail, foodservice, and wholesale.

“The response to the second annual SWIPE event has been really fantastic,” says JC Myers of SunFed and the FPAA’s SWIPE Retail Subcommittee Chair. “When we have great partners like Walmart, Sysco, US Foods, Sobey’s, and many more already confirmed to attend this year, you know we have hit on a winning formula that brings together buyers and suppliers.”

Making this event even more exciting for attendees is the collaboration between the FPAA and the Fresh Produce & Floral Council (FPFC) for the SWIPE Desert Classic Golf Tournament.

“Bringing together the FPAA and the FPFC really makes a lot of sense for both memberships, as it helps further expand that buyer and seller collaboration at the event,” adds Myers.

FPAA organizers say companies like Associated Wholesale Grocers, Fresh Alliance, Charlie’s Produce, Grocery Outlet, Indianapolis Fruit, Markon, Nature’s Produce, Pro*Act, Rancho Markets, and many more are already on board to attend this year’s event. At SWIPE 2024, exhibitors have a captive audience to showcase their companies and their products directly to key buyers across North America which is further enhanced by the high ratio of buyers to exhibitors that SWIPE is becoming known for.

FPAA Chairperson-Elect Raquel Espinoza of Produce House shares, “SWIPE offers a unique advantage – an optimal buyer-to-exhibitor ratio that empowers companies, regardless of size, to tap into a wellspring of new opportunities. For medium and smaller businesses, this setting shines as a golden opportunity to stand out and make meaningful connections.”

SWIPE stands out for its focus on highlighting industry innovators who have changed the face of the produce world. Many of the exhibitors are U.S. companies that have created strategic partnerships with growers in Mexico to bring high quality fresh produce to consumers year-round. According to FPAA Chairman Rod Sbragia of Royal Sun Produce, “SWIPE is our opportunity to spotlight the contributions of U.S. importers of fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico. The consistency of year-round availability coupled with the innovations we have seen in new varieties and pack styles has allowed chefs and consumers alike to expand their culinary horizons.”

With retail and foodservice attendance continuing to grow, new suppliers continue to sign up for exhibit space during the event, and event registrations continue rising. “This is going to be a fantastic event for the industry,” adds Sbragia. “We look forward to having everyone join us in Tucson in November and to building on the success of SWIPE in year two of our event.”

Companies interested in SWIPE can find more information at www.swipeexpo.com.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.