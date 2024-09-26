California Avocados – Optimistic Outlook for 2025

IRVINE, Calif. –The current fruit set on California avocado trees across multiple growing regions is considerably higher this year than in previous years, leading many growers to project that the 2025 crop harvest may yield an increase in crop size compared to recent seasons. Bountiful rains in the 2023 and 2024 seasons were partially responsible for a smaller than normal crop in 2023 and delayed harvest in 2024, but these rains also contributed positively to soil and tree health.

“The Commission is very enthusiastic about the possibility of larger crops in the near future,” said CAC Vice President of Marketing Terry Splane. “However, we’re tempering that enthusiasm with caution, as many factors could positively or negatively affect the size of the 2025 California avocado crop, such as excessive heat, wind or frost. It’s just simply too early to know for sure.”

The optimistic outlook for the 2025 California avocado crop is due in part to significant grower investment into new plantings over the last decade, which are now coming into prime production. These new plantings occurred not just to replace older, less productive trees, but in some cases it was to replace trees that were lost to fires and other challenges. Also, some growers have planted additional trees to increase their avocado acreage or because they are moving to a higher density planting model on existing acreage. This investment by California avocado growers is illustrated by the roughly 3 million new avocado trees in California from 2013 to 2023, averaging about 265,000 trees per year.

In addition to planting new trees, California avocado farmers have invested in various avocado rootstocks and varieties. They continually implement operational improvements to secure better yields, and indeed the overall average per-acre yield for California avocado groves has been increasing.

To support next season’s harvest CAC plans to expand the California avocado advertising program it launched in 2024, spotlighting the California difference and focusing on communication of locally grown and sustainably farmed. To kick off planning with retailers, California Avocado Commission representatives will welcome customers and colleagues in their booth #B2538 at the upcoming International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce and Floral Show in Atlanta.

California Avocados – Optimistic Outlook for 2025

“Our team is looking forward to meeting with both loyal and prospective California avocado customers at the show to discuss next season’s increased crop and to get them energized for the customized retailer programs we can partner on with them,” said Splane. “Merchandising responsibly grown, premium California avocados in season benefits retailers and their shoppers.”

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. Ethically sourced California avocados are sustainably grown and locally farmed for exceptional quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.