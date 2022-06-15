Fresh Del Monte Launches Mini Honeyglow Pineapple

Coral Gables, FL – Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. , one the world’s largest distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has officially launched its Mini Honeyglow® pineapple in North America. The newest member of the Honeyglow® family brings the same quality and sweetness as the original Honeyglow® pineapple but it is now available in a miniature size for consumers seeking smaller or single-size servings.

“The Mini Honeyglow is the perfect addition to Fresh Del Monte’s pineapple offerings,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President of Marketing, Fresh Del Monte, N.A. “Based on more than 100 years of knowledge and experience, coupled with our consumer research, we are giving consumers the sweetness they desire now in a smaller, more convenient size option.”

Every Del Monte® Honeyglow® pineapple is left to mature naturally on the plant for a few extra days, which ensures a riper and sweeter product than traditionally harvested pineapples – while creating the perfect balance of color and taste. The pineapples are then hand selected to ensure a high shell color, satisfying the consumers who associate ripe, premium pineapples with a bright, golden shell.

Fresh Del Monte’s new, smaller pineapple is currently available at Kroger, City Market, Fred Meyers and Ralphs locations across 13 states, retailing at under $3.00 per pineapple in most markets. As with all other Fresh Del Monte products, the Mini Honeyglow® pineapple follows sustainable practices for planting, harvesting, and transporting. For more information on Fresh Del Monte’s sustainability practices, please visit https://freshdelmonte.com/our-approach/. For more information on the Mini Honeyglow® pineapple including recipes, please visit HoneyglowPineapple.com.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.