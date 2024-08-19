Fresha Kicks Off Minnesota Carrot Season with Promising Early Harvest

Morris, Minnesota – Fresha, a premier supplier of top-quality carrots is excited to announce the beginning of the Minnesota carrot season, which has officially begun. With an early start to planting, favorable weather conditions have set the stage for an exceptional crop this year.

“We are thrilled with how this season is unfolding,” says Matthew Wulf, VP of Sales and Marketing at Fresha. “Our early planting has given the carrots a head start, and the combination of good moisture and recent heat has been perfect for sizing up the crops. The quality of the carrots looks outstanding.”

The favorable weather conditions have contributed to an expected yield that is slightly above average. In addition to a promising start to the season, Fresha has expanded its acreage for both conventional and organic carrots from 2023 to 2024. By increasing carrot cultivation, Fresha aims to provide consumers with more options and ensure a consistent supply of fresh, locally grown carrots throughout the season.

“We are also working closely with retailers to promote Minnesota Grown carrots,” Wulf adds. “Our goal is to highlight the exceptional quality and freshness of our local produce, and we’re looking forward to the opportunities to showcase the best of what Minnesota has to offer.”

Fresha’s commitment to excellence extends beyond just growing. The company is actively involved in sustainable farming practices and community engagement, reinforcing its position as a leader in the produce industry. The Minnesota carrot season is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Fresha team, and the company looks forward to sharing this bounty with consumers across the region.

For more information about Minnesota grown carrots or to contact a sales representative, please check out www.freshaproduce.com.

About Fresha

Fresha, a leading producer of premium carrots, takes pride in delivering farm-fresh, quality produce to households nationwide. Established in 2019, Fresha operates as an employee and grower-owned company, vertically integrated for seamless quality control. From seed to table, Fresha Carrots epitomizes dedication to excellence, offering a flavorful and nutritious experience with every crunch. For sales, please contact Rick Prodoehl, at rick.prodoehl@freshallc.com. To learn more about Fresha, visit their website www.freshaproduce.com.