Duncan Family Farms Partners With Coosemans-Phoenix Llc to Create Duncan Family Farms Specialties

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Duncan Family Farms®, a multi-regional, family-run certified organic farm specializing in lettuces, greens & veggies., partners with Coosemans-Phoenix LLC to create Duncan Family Farms Specialties.

The joint venture delivers a streamlined approach for customers and consumers by providing faster delivery of truly local fresh herbs, microgreens, Shishito peppers, and more. Duncan Family Farms’ specialty crop production combined with Coosemans’ local packing and distribution expertise, allows for more nimble requests, fewer food miles, and direct access to the farm.

“Nearly a decade ago, I sat down with Will Feliz of Duncan Family Farms to discuss the opportunity of growing fresh, organic, culinary herbs domestically,” said James Macek, President of Coosemans-Phoenix. “It’s amazing to see that conversation coming to fruition with this formal partnership that bolsters regional food solutions.”

Duncan Family Farms Specialties will primarily serve the Arizona market, along with Nevada and California. The company’s goal is to master operations in the Southwest United States, providing farm-to-shelf solutions with the aim of broadening reach and capabilities in the future.

“We are very excited about this partnership and the benefits it will bring to our team members and customers,” said Will Feliz, CEO at Duncan Family Farms. “We’ve had a long and successful relationship with James Macek and the Coosemans’ companies and look forward to our collective future providing quality fresh and local specialty produce.”

For additional information and to inquire about placing an order with Duncan Family Farms Specialties, please contact Courtney Boyer, courtney.boyer@duncanfamilyfarms.net.

ABOUT DUNCAN FAMILY FARMS

Duncan Family Farms is a family-owned, multi-regional grower of over 8000 acres of certified organic produce, specializing in baby lettuces, greens, kale, microgreens and herbs using sustainable, state-of-the-art farming practices. Founded in 1985 by Arnott and Kathleen Duncan, the company is one of the largest growers of organic produce, nationally recognized for their environmentally sensitive farming techniques and premium-quality fresh vegetables. Duncan Family Farms is committed to using sustainable, state-of-the-art farming practices to bring clean, healthy, life-giving food for all. To learn more, please visit www.duncanorganic.com.

ABOUT COOSEMANS-PHOENIX LLC

Coosemans-Phoenix, a key member of the Coosemans Worldwide family, stands at the forefront of the specialty produce industry. As part of a global network that includes over 30 companies across the U.S. and internationally, we leverage our extensive resources and years of expertise to deliver both popular, trendy ingredients and rare, hard-to-find items. For the past 20 years, the Coosemans-Phoenix logo has been synonymous with superior quality and exceptional service. We are dedicated to meeting all your specialty produce needs with unparalleled excellence. To learn more, please visit www.coosephoenix.com.