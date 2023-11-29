BDA/Dorot Farm Carrots Launching Upcoming Season’s New Crop at the NY Produce Show



BDA/Dorot Farm, the number one grower group of fresh and sweet carrots is launching their new crop for the upcoming season in the North American region. Dorot Farm supplies jumbo carrots to markets, foodservice and ‘fresh and cut’ companies. They also provide cello carrots in 1lb, 2lb, 3lb and 5lb bags to major retail chains in the Northeast and Canada.

“The new crop from Dorot Farm looks good, and I’m very happy with the field’s conditions.” says Ami Ben-Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm. “We will be ready to deliver our new crop to all of our loyal customers around the world” adds Ben-Dror.

BDA/Dorot Farm Number 1 Grower Group, is the number 1 exporter of fresh and sweet carrots around the world, exporting to North America, Europe, and Africa. Our jumbo and cello carrots are delivered fresh directly from our farms to our customers.

For more information about Dorot Farm’s fresh and sweet carrots, please visit www.dorotfarm.com. The BDA/Dorot Farm headquarters is in New York. For additional information please call us at 516-882-2018.