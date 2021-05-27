Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots Launches Regionally in U.S.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Bolthouse Farms, a leader in growing and distributing carrots, branded beverages and dressings, today announced its new Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots™ innovative platform of plant-powered, carrot-based meal solutions are now available regionally where consumers buy groceries. The lineup features Carrot Dogs, Noodled Carrot kits and Riced Carrot kits, providing consumers simple, easy to prepare and delicious ways to eat more vegetables.

“These exciting, new Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots carrot innovations demonstrate our purpose of Plants Powering People™ by helping to inspire consumers to explore their culinary creativity while eating more vegetables,” said Bolthouse Farms Chief Customer Officer Phil Kooy. “While initially launching regionally, we are looking to expand distribution across the U.S. and Canada over the next year, making simple, delicious, affordable plant-based options available to more consumers.”

Leveraging its more than 100-year heritage in carrot farming and plant-based foods, Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots brings the inherent nutrition and great taste of carrots to consumers’ center plate in unexpected ways that showcases this versatile vegetable in inspiring ways:

· Carrot Dogs: A great alternative to both traditional meat-based and newer plant-based hot dogs, Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots Carrot Dogs are made simply with whole carrots, marinated in a blend of herbs and spices – not chopped or formed – and ready for grilling. They are available in 8-count packs in on-trend flavors like Classic American-style, Chorizo-style and Sweet Italian-style.

· Noodled Carrot kits: To create a tasty, vegetable-rich alternative to a bowl of pasta, Bolthouse Farms has paired fresh carrot ribbons with flavorful sauces to create a perfect main course as prepared or a heartier meal with the addition of tofu or shrimp. Available in Sunday Marinara and Thai Basil Takeout flavors.

· Riced Carrot kits: The perfect swap for a rice dish, the Riced Carrot kits include flavorful sauces that perfectly complement the natural taste of carrots. Either variety makes a perfect side dish or an excellent base to build a meal with the addition of protein. Available in Sesame Garlic Sizzle and Salsa Verde Fiesta flavors.

Bolthouse Farms is investing heavily in the launch with a multi-channel regional campaign including advertising, public relations, influencer outreach, social media and an experiential food truck activation for consumers.

About Bolthouse Farms

For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its purpose – Plants Powering People™ – the company recently introduced its new Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots™ line of fresh carrot innovations including carrot dogs, and also produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.