FOOD Freshly to Showcase Innovative New Produce Wash Solution for Highly-Effective, Food-Safe Post-Harvest and Extended Shelf-Life Treatments

Company seeking pilot trial partners for patented process suitable for wide range of whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables



BIELEFELD, GERMANY – FOOD freshly, the fresh produce shelf-life extension specialist, is preparing to launch pilot trials for a new solution that combines preserving quality with optimum food safety, which is likely to help prevent costly product recalls while avoiding chemical residues associated with conventional post-harvest treatments.

Ideal for a wide range of fresh-cut and whole products from carrots and potatoes through to berries, melons and pineapples, the FOOD freshly Produce Wash is a two-step system which – uniquely in the produce sector – features two dipping tanks for combined post-harvest and extended shelf-life applications.

Already the recipient of patents in the US and the EU, FOOD freshly, which will be highlighting the new product launch at Fruit Logistica 2025, is currently seeking interested producers or processors to participate in up to four pilot trials during the Spring months.

The system ingeniously brings together two washes for the first time that perfectly complement each other, preserving and protecting product quality and integrity in the process. While one wash will effectively remove potentially harmful bacteria, yeast and mold, the second will enable companies to take advantage of FOOD freshly’s proven expertise in shelf-life extension.

How it Works

The Produce Wash works by combining two applications – post-harvest and extended shelf-life treatments – which have never previously been used in a single system, according to Benjamin Singh, director of technical sales at FOOD freshly.

“It’s a two-step wash, and both solutions work in conjunction with each other,” he said. “This is a new idea and that’s why we have managed to secure patents in the US and EU.”

The system also overcomes some of the significant problems associated with post-harvest treatments, namely the cellular damage that can be caused to products when certain solutions are applied.

“In combination, we provide a powerful tool for fresh produce companies. With the first wash, you get the removal of bacteria and fungus, while the second extends shelf-life, gives a better appearance and prevents browning,” said Singh.

100% Food-Safe Ingredients

In a break from traditional post-harvest treatments, FOOD freshly has made sure that all ingredients used for the Produce Wash are food-grade materials authorised by EU additive legislation and US FDA (GRAS). “This is important because in many countries, companies are washing products with chemicals like chlorine and peracetic acid; this many be permitted in certain countries, but they are not graded as food ingredients,” said Singh.

“That is a big difference because we are only employing recognised food-grade ingredients, meaning our process doesn’t leave any toxic residues behind or any of the negative aspects associated with disinfectant products such as smell, and dangerous attributes. For example, with many products, companies have to check how much they are using and whether it exceeds legal limits, whereas there are no legal restrictions on our process.”

Particularly suited to larger producers and processors, Singh sees the system being effectively used in the near future as an alternative to fungicides for whole products, from pineapples to herbs.

Ahead of its further roll-out, FOOD freshly is currently seeking partner growers and processors interested in participating in pilot trials, one of the first of which is currently taking place with a fresh-cut coconut producer.

“We see extreme potential for a huge range of products, from carrots, potatoes and other root vegetables to coconut pieces, fresh-cut melons and pineapples – where discoloration and bacteria can be a problem – and even berries,” Singh added.

FOOD freshly will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica 2025 from 5-7 February in Hall 21, Stand E-50 at the Messe Berlin exhibition centre, Berlin, Germany.

For further information and inquiries about the pilot trials, please contact:

Benjamin Singh

Director Technical Sales

benjamin.singh@food-freshly.eu

Food Freshly AFC GmbH

www.food-freshly.eu