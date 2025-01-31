Indoor Farming Company Rebrands, Partners with Tops Friendly Markets

A local indoor farming company is kicking off 2025 with a rebrand and a major partnership.

Ellicottville Greens is rebranding as Nimble Farms, which uses controlled-environment technology to create a network of smart modular farms powered by renewable energy. The business also announced a partnership with Tops Friendly Markets. Nimble Farms’ butterhead living lettuce is now available at 152 Tops in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, and Nimble Farms hopes to expand its product offerings with Tops.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WGRZ