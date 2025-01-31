Florida’s Citrus Outlook Remains Bleak. But New Science Offers Hope.

The state’s orange yield has declined by 90% in the last three decades. In the last 10 years, grove land has halved.

Florida orange growers are bracing for yet another record-low harvest as climate challenges and diseased trees continue to cripple the once bustling industry.

The state is expected to produce 90% fewer oranges than it did 30 years ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s January forecast.

It’s the latest in a series of hits to Florida’s signature crop. Last year, a major labor group representing growers shut down due to financial constraints.

