Roeland Coopman Appointed as Ridder’s New CCO

Ridder appointed Roeland Coopman as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will begin his new role on February 3. As CCO, Roeland will be responsible for overseeing commercial and marketing activities both nationally and internationally.

Roeland Coopman brings extensive commercial, strategic, and international experience, gained at various multinationals, with a strong focus on the food transition and large-scale agriculture. “In recent years, I have been inspired by the high level of technological innovation in this sector. Joining Ridder aligns seamlessly with this inspiration. Ridder is the only technology provider worldwide with such a broad range of greenhouse solutions. Additionally, I value the company’s strong focus on collaborating with customers and partners to achieve sustainable growth,” says Roeland.

Pascal Piepers adds: “Roeland is a valuable addition to our executive team. His focus on delivering excellent results for customers and partners, combined with his team-oriented approach, will play a crucial role in the growth and further professionalization of our commercial organization.”