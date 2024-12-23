Bako Sweet Promotes Susan Noritake to Vice President of Sales and Marketing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Bako Sweet® is thrilled to announce the promotion of Susan Noritake to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Susan joined Bako Sweet in June 2023 as Director of Sales and has since been instrumental in leading the company’s sales and marketing efforts, delivering innovative solutions that elevate both the Bako Sweet brand and the sweet potato category. With 30 years of experience in sales and marketing at companies like Zespri International, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Mann Packing, and Gill’s Onions, Susan brings a proven track record of building impactful campaigns that drive consumer demand and retailer success.

“I am honored to step into this new role and build on the incredible momentum we’ve achieved over the past year,” said Noritake. “Looking ahead to 2025, I’m eager to implement our fresh strategies that will continue to differentiate Bako Sweet in the market and to deepen partnerships with retailers while driving even greater consumer excitement for our products.”

In the past year, Susan has spearheaded campaigns positioning sweet potatoes as a year-round staple, inspiring consumers with Bako Sweet’s mission to “sweeten your every day” and elevating brand visibility at the retail level. Under her leadership, the team continues to grow, and this elevated role will enable Susan to develop further and expand the brand’s sales and marketing initiatives.

“Susan has been a driving force behind our growth over the last year, bringing innovative strategies and unmatched expertise to the table,” added Matt McCort, Executive Vice President at Bako Sweet. “Her leadership and vision are invaluable as we continue to grow and solidify Bako Sweet’s position as the leading brand in the sweet potato category.”

As Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Susan will continue to lead the team with a focus on strategic growth and innovation, ensuring that Bako Sweet remains at the forefront of the industry.

About Bako Sweet®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.