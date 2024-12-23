Healthy Family Project’s ‘Carry the Cause’ Initiative Will Fight Hunger During Critical Winter Months

Reidsville – Healthy Family Project’s new initiative, Carry the Cause, is designed to provide much-needed support to families facing hunger during the critical winter months of January and February. The initiative focuses on the sale of eco-friendly tote bags that tout the simple message “This Bag Fights Hunger.” The program helps stock the Feeding America® network of food banks and food pantries at a time when donations typically slow but demand remains high.

“While the holiday season is often marked by generosity, January and February bring new challenges for food banks and hunger-related organizations,” said Andrea Wiggins, Creative Content Manager at Healthy Family Project. “Our goal in creating Carry the Cause was to design a tangible, stylish item that the team could create engaging content around while helping meet this critical need.”

The tote bags will be sold on Healthy Family Project’s website through the end of February, with each purchase helping support the Feeding America network of food banks and pantries.

A key strength of Carry the Cause lies in its partnerships with produce industry leaders. Three partners —Shuman Farms, Tasteful Selections®, and Village Farms®—are helping amplify the initiative’s reach and impact.

Shuman Farms is supporting Feed the Boro, a local organization providing essentials to families facing food insecurity.

Tasteful Selections is supporting MANNA FoodBank in Western North Carolina, focusing on hurricane recovery efforts.

Village Farms is also supporting MANNA FoodBank, ensuring meals and resources reach families rebuilding their lives after Hurricane Helene.

In addition to online sales of the bag, Harps Food Stores will be supporting the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank through in-store sales of the tote bag through February.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with Harps’ annual Healthy Family Project Produce for Kids campaign, which runs from April through November and has raised over $127,000 for local food banks,” said Mike Roberts, Vice President Produce Operations at Harps Food Stores. “Carry the Cause allows us to extend the campaign’s reach and messaging year-round, creating an even greater impact.”

Customers who purchase the tote are encouraged to share their support by posting photos on social media using the hashtag #CarryTheCause. This small act helps spread awareness, encouraging others to join the movement and magnifying the initiative’s impact.

Making an ongoing impact over the years, Healthy Family Project has proven that giving back isn’t just a seasonal effort—it’s an ongoing commitment. From raising more than $8 million for charities that benefit families since 2002, the organization has shown that the grocery and produce industries have the power to make a profound difference.

Learn more about Carry the Cause

About Healthy Family Project

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and provided 22 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.