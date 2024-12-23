Empower Fresh Company Announces the Appointment of Robert Austin to President & CEO

Empower Fresh enters 2025 with new leadership, significant growth plans, and the same vision: help as many independent retailers as possible.

Kansas City, MO – Empower Fresh Company announced the appointment of Robert Austin as President and CEO. Austin has been with the company since its inception and has served many roles, including SVP of Sales. His appointment to CEO is one of many new moves the company is making as it looks to optimize its structure to better prepare for significant customer growth in 2025 due to the demand for its products.

Robert is a second-generation Produce Professional, notably the son of Dave Austin, who was instrumental in the Wholesale Produce market in the Midwest while GM at Pisciotta Fruits & Vegetables, down on the City Market.

“One thing my dad understood and always reminded me of was everything is and should be about the relationship you have with your customers and community,” explains Austin. “It’s the very same thing I love most about Empower Fresh. We get to sell relationships, not just products or services. It’s what independent grocers need today more than ever. Watching (and working with) these third and fourth-generation families hold up their corner of their small town, gets me excited!”

Growing up in Kansas City, Austin spent his early days working, as a teenager, at Pisciotta’s in the river market.

“I’m pretty sure I wasn’t old enough, technically, to work,’ jokes Austin. “But my “uncle” Phil (Pisciotta) told me that if I was old enough to want, I was old enough to work, so I took anything he would throw at me for a couple summers.” Austin moved on to work in the Picture Hills Bob’s IGA, in the produce department of course, while in high school. There he learned the retail side and enjoyed the time spent on the floor with his customers. “That was my favorite part!” Austin explains. “Visiting with the folks on the floor while stocking etc. It’s what’s missing today, sadly.”

After several more years of managing the warehouse at night and brokering onions and potatoes across the Midwest, Austin ultimately went into business for himself in the IT sector. He has spent the last 15 years serving small—to medium-sized businesses in and around Kansas City and beyond at Tech Express. “People deserve world-class IT services with small-town customer service and friendly technicians. That’s what we provide.”

Austin brings his vast experience in not only produce and retail but over a decade of providing technology services and support to the heart of our communities, the small businesses. Blended he presents a unique skillset and experience level that will assist Empower Fresh Company to move into the next phase of its existence. “I couldn’t be any more excited for anything as I am for 2025 at Empower Fresh,” states Austin. “We have worked our tail off, as a small team, the last couple of years to make sure we are delivering the maximum results for each one of our customers today and always. We are experiencing growth, have expanded the team, have new leadership in place, and are making a difference for our retailer partners every day!”

It seems 2025 will be a busy year for the Empower Fresh team. Not only do they have a full schedule of new customers to onboard, but they also plan to be at many of the industry shows this year, hoping to connect with as many folks as they can. “We are excited to exhibit NGA, Grocery Shop, and a few of the other big shows this coming year. We’ve been so busy in the lab, grinding with our early adopters, we haven’t had a chance to get out and see everybody. Can’t wait to see everyone!”

If you haven’t had a chance to meet any of the EF team, be sure to check out their website or find them at one of the upcoming spring retailers shows like NGA Vegas or the AWG Innovation Show KC Empower Fresh is the only AI-powered produce management solution specifically designed for independent grocers and wholesale operations. Created by industry veterans with over 100 years of combined experience,

Empower Fresh helps retailers conquer shrink, optimize inventory, streamline ordering, and boost profitability. With a user-friendly platform, real-time data insights, and a dedicated US-based support team, Empower Fresh empowers independent grocers to thrive in the ever-evolving world of fresh food.