UF/IFAS, Florida Strawberry Industry, and Ohalo Join Forces to Combat Devastating Fungal Disease

APTOS, Calif. — Ohalo Genetics, Inc. has entered into a groundbreaking Development & Commercialization Agreement with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Florida Foundation Seed Producers, Inc., and the Florida Strawberry Growers Association (FSGA) to address the significant threat of neopestalotiopsis to the strawberry industry.

This fungal disease, which can wipe out entire strawberry fields, has become one of the most damaging issues faced by Florida strawberry growers, affecting crop yields, increasing production costs and threatening the livelihood of farmers in a state known as the “Winter Strawberry Capital of the United States”.

Neopestalotiopsis was first detected in Florida in 2017, with notable outbreaks in subsequent years. By 2019 and 2020, the disease had become widespread and severely damaged the crop across the state. Growers have relied on fungicides and rigorous field management practices to mitigate the disease’s effects, but these methods come with increased costs and limited effectiveness.

In response to this challenge, Ohalo® leveraged its advanced breeding technology platform with genetic resources from UF/IFAS to develop a novel trait that makes a strawberry plant resistant to neopestalotiopsis and integrated that trait into existing University of Florida strawberry varieties. These new, resistant varieties will enter non-commercial, experimental trials in 2025.

“This collaboration showcases the power of public-private partnerships in solving critical agricultural challenges,” said Jud Ward, CTO of Ohalo. “The Florida strawberry industry approached us with the urgent need to tackle neopestalotiopsis, a disease that devastates crops. We were proud to step up to the challenge, and by working with the Florida partners, we’re leveraging our proprietary advanced breeding system alongside their deep agricultural expertise to create a sustainable, long-term solution.”

This partnership is set to deliver significant advantages for Florida’s strawberry growers:

Mitigating Crop Losses : Neopestalotiopsis has been responsible for substantial yield reductions, with affected fields experiencing severe damage. By introducing resistant varieties, growers can markedly decrease these losses, leading to more stable and increased yields.

: Neopestalotiopsis has been responsible for substantial yield reductions, with affected fields experiencing severe damage. By introducing resistant varieties, growers can markedly decrease these losses, leading to more stable and increased yields. Reducing Production Costs : Currently, managing neopestalotiopsis relies on the use of fungicides and rigorous field management practices, which can be costly, have limited efficacy, and are labor-intensive. The adoption of resistant varieties will lessen dependence on these measures, resulting in cost savings on chemical inputs and labor.

: Currently, managing neopestalotiopsis relies on the use of fungicides and rigorous field management practices, which can be costly, have limited efficacy, and are labor-intensive. The adoption of resistant varieties will lessen dependence on these measures, resulting in cost savings on chemical inputs and labor. Enhancing Fruit Quality : Healthier plants are better positioned to produce high-quality fruit. By mitigating the stress and damage caused by neopestalotiopsis, the new resistant varieties can lead to improvements in fruit size, shelf life, and overall marketability, benefiting both growers and consumers.

: Healthier plants are better positioned to produce high-quality fruit. By mitigating the stress and damage caused by neopestalotiopsis, the new resistant varieties can lead to improvements in fruit size, shelf life, and overall marketability, benefiting both growers and consumers. Promoting Sustainable Farming Practices: The development and adoption of disease-resistant varieties align with sustainable agriculture goals, offering a long-term, environmentally friendly approach to disease management.

A shared commitment to Florida strawberries

The funding for this groundbreaking initiative comes from across the Florida strawberry industry, reflecting the unified commitment to safeguarding this vital crop. By integrating Ohalo’s advanced breeding technologies with the expertise of the Florida partners, this partnership is poised to secure the future of strawberry farming in the state.

“This is a vital partnership to achieve a timely solution for the benefit of our industry that would not have otherwise been possible,” said Vance Whitaker, professor of horticultural sciences at UF/IFAS, who is working on this project in collaboration with Seonghee Lee, associate professor of horticultural sciences at UF/IFAS.

“This partnership is about more than just research; it’s about delivering real solutions to the fields in Florida through public-private partnership,” said John Beuttenmuller, executive director of Florida Foundation Seed Producers, Inc., a non-profit corporation responsible for the technology transfer of plant genetics developed at UF/IFAS. “Our collaboration with Ohalo means that growers will have access to resilient varieties, ensuring that Florida strawberries remain a staple for years to come.”

Kenneth Parker, executive director of the Florida Strawberry Growers Association, said, “The Florida strawberry industry has always been innovative, and this initiative will create effective solutions to ensure the continued success of the Florida strawberry industry, a significant contributor to Florida’s economy, with a total economic impact of about $1 billion.”

As neopestalotiopsis continues to pose a threat to strawberry production, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in ensuring the resilience and prosperity of Florida’s strawberry industry.

For more information about Ohalo, visit www.ohalo.com.

About Ohalo

Ohalo® aims to accelerate evolution to unlock nature’s potential. Founded in 2019, Ohalo develops novel breeding systems and improved plant varieties that help farmers grow more food with fewer natural resources, increasing the yield, resiliency, and genetic diversity of crops to sustainably feed our population. Ohalo’s breakthrough technology, Boosted Breeding™, will usher in a new era of improved productivity to radically transform global agriculture. For more information, visit www.ohalo.com.

About The Florida Partners

UF/IFAS

UF/IFAS carries on a comprehensive strawberry research, extension, and teaching program throughout the State of Florida, including strawberry breeding and genetics research at the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center near Plant City, FL. UF/IFAS-developed strawberry varieties account for nearly 90% of the strawberries grown in Florida.

FFSP

Florida Foundation Seed Producers, Inc. is a non-profit corporation and direct support organization of the University of Florida. FFSP is responsible for all technology transfer aspects for new plant genetics developed by UF/IFAS plant breeders. Over the past twenty years, FFSP has received more than 540 new invention disclosures and issued more than 2,800 patent license agreements to bring new plant innovation to market while also supporting the preeminent plant breeding programs at UF/IFAS.