The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Congratulates Sean Duffy as the New U.S. Secretary of Transportation

McLean, Va. – The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) congratulates Sean Duffy on his confirmation to be the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA, issued the following statement:

“On behalf of foodservice distributors, who play an integral role in our nation’s food supply chain, IFDA extends our hearty congratulations to Sean Duffy on his confirmation to be Secretary of Transportation. A safe, efficient, and reliable transportation network is essential to our industry, enabling 33 million cases of food and related products to reach professional kitchens every day. We look forward to working with Secretary Duffy to strengthen America’s transportation infrastructure and workforce to support the safe and seamless movement of ingredients that make meals away from home possible.”

IFDA has members with distribution centers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about IFDA and the foodservice distribution industry, visit ifdaonline.org.

